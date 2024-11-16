Oscillate Wildly: 2024-11-16

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. underground lovers – got off on it
  3. Kraftwerk – Airwaves
  4. OIL! – III
  5. Nice Biscuit – Love That Takes You Up
  6. Kultar Ahluwalia – Colony Hopper ft. Afters
  7. Belle &/and Sebastian – Asleep On A Sunbeam
  8. Royal Trux – Mercury
  9. The Trilobites – Venus In Leather
  10. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  11. THANES – Shake the Moon
  12. The Tonight Show – Skiiing On Mars
  13. The Asteroid Belt – Solar Winds
  14. Haiku Hands – Jupiter
  15. Inspiral Carpets – Saturn 5
  16. The Prisoners – Explosion On Uranus
  17. Purple Caesars – Neptune’s Wild Sea
  18. GONG – Fohat Digs Holes In Outer Space
  19. The Vains – Woman on the Brink
  20. Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
  21. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  22. The Slits – Ping Pong Affair
  23. # – #
  24. Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
  25. Broken Chip – Found
  26. The Nightingales – Urban Ospreys
  27. FluFlaFen – soi XXXXX
  28. King Stingray – Light Up The Path
  29. Bananagun – Gift of the Open Hand
