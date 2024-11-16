Oscillate Wildly: 2024-11-16

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- underground lovers – got off on it
- Kraftwerk – Airwaves
- OIL! – III
- Nice Biscuit – Love That Takes You Up
- Kultar Ahluwalia – Colony Hopper ft. Afters
- Belle &/and Sebastian – Asleep On A Sunbeam
- Royal Trux – Mercury
- The Trilobites – Venus In Leather
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- THANES – Shake the Moon
- The Tonight Show – Skiiing On Mars
- The Asteroid Belt – Solar Winds
- Haiku Hands – Jupiter
- Inspiral Carpets – Saturn 5
- The Prisoners – Explosion On Uranus
- Purple Caesars – Neptune’s Wild Sea
- GONG – Fohat Digs Holes In Outer Space
- The Vains – Woman on the Brink
- Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- The Slits – Ping Pong Affair
- # – #
- Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
- Broken Chip – Found
- The Nightingales – Urban Ospreys
- FluFlaFen – soi XXXXX
- King Stingray – Light Up The Path
- Bananagun – Gift of the Open Hand
