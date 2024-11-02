Oscillate Wildly: 2024-11-02

Written by on November 2, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  3. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
  4. Snarski vs Snarski – Consider The Moon
  5. The Limiñanas – Trois Bancs
  6. St. Morris Sinners – Scarecrow Barry
  7. Amyl and The Sniffers – Doing In Me Head
  8. The Vains – Woman on the Brink
  9. Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes (Could Stretch On Ad Infinitum)
  10. The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
  11. Haiku Hands – Kicks
  12. Inkswel & Amp Fiddler – How I Feel (Inkswel’s Broken Soul Remix)
  13. The Super Eight – Standard Deviation
  14. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
  15. Mayzie & Oceans – Mess You Up
  16. Tea Party – Save Me
  17. Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
  18. The Triffids – Red Pony
  19. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  20. King Stingray – Light Up The Path
  21. Everything Is Recorded – Porcupine Tattoo
  22. Turkey Ranchero – Turkey Ranchero
  23. killing joke – requiem
  24. Otto Kentrol feat. Faceless – Learn Greek In Greece
  25. Gut Health – Uh Oh
  26. The Hummingbirds – If A Vow
