Oscillate Wildly: 2024-11-02

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
- Snarski vs Snarski – Consider The Moon
- The Limiñanas – Trois Bancs
- St. Morris Sinners – Scarecrow Barry
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Doing In Me Head
- The Vains – Woman on the Brink
- Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes (Could Stretch On Ad Infinitum)
- The Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
- Haiku Hands – Kicks
- Inkswel & Amp Fiddler – How I Feel (Inkswel’s Broken Soul Remix)
- The Super Eight – Standard Deviation
- Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
- Mayzie & Oceans – Mess You Up
- Tea Party – Save Me
- Magazine – Shot By Both Sides
- The Triffids – Red Pony
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- King Stingray – Light Up The Path
- Everything Is Recorded – Porcupine Tattoo
- Turkey Ranchero – Turkey Ranchero
- killing joke – requiem
- Otto Kentrol feat. Faceless – Learn Greek In Greece
- Gut Health – Uh Oh
- The Hummingbirds – If A Vow
