Oscillate Wildly: 2024-10-26

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- John Grant, Sinead O’Connor – GMF
- Sin Dog Jellyroll – Virgin Machine
- Ciccone Youth – Making the Nature Scene
- Miss Kaninna – Pinnacle Bitch
- Kelly Lee Owens – Dreamstate
- New Order – Ceremony
- Eluize – EMDR (Tempo Comodo Modifica)
- The Mark of Cain – Battlesick
- Rollins Band – MIles Jam
- The Hard-Ons – Pushover
- Ben Salter – Sublimation
- Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
- The Bug Club – War Movies
- Parsnip – Monument
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- The Orbweavers – Silver Satbush
- The Asteroid Belt – No Answers
- The Smile – Read the Room
- King Hannah – Somewhere Near El Paso
- The Cold Field – Endless Ending
- Avant Gardners – Wake Up The Dead (demo)
