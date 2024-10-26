Oscillate Wildly: 2024-10-26

Written by on October 26, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. John Grant, Sinead O’Connor – GMF
  3. Sin Dog Jellyroll – Virgin Machine
  4. Ciccone Youth – Making the Nature Scene
  5. Miss Kaninna – Pinnacle Bitch
  6. Kelly Lee Owens – Dreamstate
  7. New Order – Ceremony
  8. Eluize – EMDR (Tempo Comodo Modifica)
  9. The Mark of Cain – Battlesick
  10. Rollins Band – MIles Jam
  11. The Hard-Ons – Pushover
  12. Ben Salter – Sublimation
  13. Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
  14. The Bug Club – War Movies
  15. Parsnip – Monument
  16. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  17. The Orbweavers – Silver Satbush
  18. The Asteroid Belt – No Answers
  19. The Smile – Read the Room
  20. King Hannah – Somewhere Near El Paso
  21. The Cold Field – Endless Ending
  22. Avant Gardners – Wake Up The Dead (demo)
