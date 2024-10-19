Oscillate Wildly: 2024-10-19

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- defamed – painted
- Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
- Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
- Electrelane – To The East
- PJ HARVEY – oh my lover
- The Moffs – Tombstone
- The Gamma Rays – The Rocket Man
- The Atlantics – It’s a Hard Life
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Sandbank Psyche
- Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
- Whirlywirld – Red River
- THANES – Strange Harmony
- Stereolab – Solar Throw-Away
- Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
- Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
- Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Lanyard
- Coldwave – The Ants
- Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
- Press Club – Champagne & Nikes
- Ethanol Blend – Tongue & Cheek
- Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
- Girls At Our Best! – Fast Boyfriends
- Mere Women – Romantic Notions
- Even As We Speak – Falling Down The Stairs
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Get Smart
- Augustus Pablo – 555 Crown Street
- The Zawose Queens – Kuseka
- The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
Reader's opinions