Oscillate Wildly: 2024-10-19

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. defamed – painted
  3. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
  4. Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
  5. Electrelane – To The East
  6. PJ HARVEY – oh my lover
  7. The Moffs – Tombstone
  8. The Gamma Rays – The Rocket Man
  9. The Atlantics – It’s a Hard Life
  10. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Sandbank Psyche
  11. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
  12. Whirlywirld – Red River
  13. THANES – Strange Harmony
  14. Stereolab – Solar Throw-Away
  15. Oscar The Wild – Roll With The Punches
  16. Amyl and The Sniffers – Big Dreams
  17. Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Lanyard
  18. Coldwave – The Ants
  19. Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  20. Press Club – Champagne & Nikes
  21. Ethanol Blend – Tongue & Cheek
  22. Heinous Crimes – Politik Harvey
  23. Girls At Our Best! – Fast Boyfriends
  24. Mere Women – Romantic Notions
  25. Even As We Speak – Falling Down The Stairs
  26. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Get Smart
  27. Augustus Pablo – 555 Crown Street
  28. The Zawose Queens – Kuseka
  29. The Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
