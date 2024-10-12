Oscillate Wildly: 2024-10-12

Written by on October 12, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Kim Gordon – Bangin on the Freeway
  3. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Pentacosia
  4. Battles – Tonto
  5. Pegadeth – Whipping Boy
  6. Nice Biscuit – Rain
  7. NEURO – Child of the Stars
  8. The Whitest Boy Alive – Golden Cage
  9. Georgia Oatley – Hoenolulu
  10. The Hard Quartet – Hey
  11. Nilufer Yanya – Like I Say (I Runaway)
  12. Workhorse – Changing of the Light
  13. Dom Sensitive – Digital Random Hat
  14. Getdown Services – Cream of the Crop
  15. Drahla – Grief in Phantasia
  16. Party Dozen – Coup De Gronk
  17. The Bug Club – A Bit Like James Bond
  18. King Hannah – New York, Let’s Do Nothing
  19. Yard Act – Tall Poppies
  20. Screamfeeder – Lost in the Snow
  21. St. Morris Sinners – Scarecrow Barry
  22. Bluebottle Kiss – I’m Wrong and You’re Right
  23. Flat Stanley – The Great Unknown
  24. Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – I Think I Cracked This Thing
