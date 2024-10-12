Oscillate Wildly: 2024-10-12

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Kim Gordon – Bangin on the Freeway
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Pentacosia
- Battles – Tonto
- Pegadeth – Whipping Boy
- Nice Biscuit – Rain
- NEURO – Child of the Stars
- The Whitest Boy Alive – Golden Cage
- Georgia Oatley – Hoenolulu
- The Hard Quartet – Hey
- Nilufer Yanya – Like I Say (I Runaway)
- Workhorse – Changing of the Light
- Dom Sensitive – Digital Random Hat
- Getdown Services – Cream of the Crop
- Drahla – Grief in Phantasia
- Party Dozen – Coup De Gronk
- The Bug Club – A Bit Like James Bond
- King Hannah – New York, Let’s Do Nothing
- Yard Act – Tall Poppies
- Screamfeeder – Lost in the Snow
- St. Morris Sinners – Scarecrow Barry
- Bluebottle Kiss – I’m Wrong and You’re Right
- Flat Stanley – The Great Unknown
- Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – I Think I Cracked This Thing
Reader's opinions