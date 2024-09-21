Oscillate Wildly: 2024-09-21

Written by on September 21, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Elsy Wameyo – Saint (feat Fancy fingers)
  3. Hepe Mateh – Marv’s move
  4. David Bowie – I’m Afraid of Americans
  5. Running with Scissors – I don;t care
  6. The MacGuffins – Pandamonium Lovesick Blues
  7. The Empty Heads – Bin Day
  8. Chickensalt – Wanderlust
  9. B-52s – Private Idaho
  10. AC/DC – Soul Stripper
  11. Alice Cooper – Elected
  12. Pinkerton Pendlebury – Wake up
  13. Eartha Kitt – C’est Magnifique
  14. Neil Young – Cinnamon girl
  15. Frightwig – Crazy world
  16. Peep Tempel – Big Fish
  17. Irresponsibles – Run Away
  18. Peter Tosh – Get up Stand up
  19. The Cure – Pictures of you
  20. Porcupine Tree – Fade Away
  21. Ella Fitzgerald – Summertime
  22. Velvet Underground – Here she comes
  23. Birds are spies – Double handed
  24. 5 sided cube – vintage vulture
  25. Spires – Double handed
  26. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  27. Kansas – Dust in the Wind
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Bamboo Groove: 2024-09-21

Current track

Title

Artist