Oscillate Wildly: 2024-09-21

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Elsy Wameyo – Saint (feat Fancy fingers)
- Hepe Mateh – Marv’s move
- David Bowie – I’m Afraid of Americans
- Running with Scissors – I don;t care
- The MacGuffins – Pandamonium Lovesick Blues
- The Empty Heads – Bin Day
- Chickensalt – Wanderlust
- B-52s – Private Idaho
- AC/DC – Soul Stripper
- Alice Cooper – Elected
- Pinkerton Pendlebury – Wake up
- Eartha Kitt – C’est Magnifique
- Neil Young – Cinnamon girl
- Frightwig – Crazy world
- Peep Tempel – Big Fish
- Irresponsibles – Run Away
- Peter Tosh – Get up Stand up
- The Cure – Pictures of you
- Porcupine Tree – Fade Away
- Ella Fitzgerald – Summertime
- Velvet Underground – Here she comes
- Birds are spies – Double handed
- 5 sided cube – vintage vulture
- Spires – Double handed
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
- Kansas – Dust in the Wind
Reader's opinions