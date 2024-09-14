Oscillate Wildly: 2024-09-14

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  3. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  4. Erin Buku – Check yourself (feat Abstract Rude)
  5. Inkswel & The Snaglepuss – Let it Grow(feat Talib Kweli, Erin Buku & Baba Israel)
  6. Wanderers – Mary Jane
  7. Cold Field – All Alone
  8. XTC – Senses working overtime
  9. Motorhead – Ace of Spades
  10. Graham Parker & The Rumour – Don’t ask me Questions
  11. Kansas – Carry on Wayward Son
  12. Marlin Kites (feat Estee) – Babylon
  13. Bird Island – See Through
  14. Tushar – Feels like a start
  15. Head in the Oven – Percy
  16. Fleetwood Mac – Songbird
  17. Big Mama Thornton – Hound Dog
  18. Peggy Lee – Fever
  19. Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
  20. Wake in Fright – Punchcard
  21. Sturt Avenue – Passenger side
  22. Baron Von Doodie – Colours
  23. Offspring – Self Esteem
  24. The Velvet Underground – After hours
  25. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Gimme Three Steps
  26. Lou Reed – Satellite of Love
  27. The Cure – Bloodflowers
  28. The Public Eye – Where are You?
  29. Porcupine tree – Fade Away
  30. The Saints – (I’m) Stranded
