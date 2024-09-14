Oscillate Wildly: 2024-09-14

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
- Erin Buku – Check yourself (feat Abstract Rude)
- Inkswel & The Snaglepuss – Let it Grow(feat Talib Kweli, Erin Buku & Baba Israel)
- Wanderers – Mary Jane
- Cold Field – All Alone
- XTC – Senses working overtime
- Motorhead – Ace of Spades
- Graham Parker & The Rumour – Don’t ask me Questions
- Kansas – Carry on Wayward Son
- Marlin Kites (feat Estee) – Babylon
- Bird Island – See Through
- Tushar – Feels like a start
- Head in the Oven – Percy
- Fleetwood Mac – Songbird
- Big Mama Thornton – Hound Dog
- Peggy Lee – Fever
- Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
- Wake in Fright – Punchcard
- Sturt Avenue – Passenger side
- Baron Von Doodie – Colours
- Offspring – Self Esteem
- The Velvet Underground – After hours
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – Gimme Three Steps
- Lou Reed – Satellite of Love
- The Cure – Bloodflowers
- The Public Eye – Where are You?
- Porcupine tree – Fade Away
- The Saints – (I’m) Stranded
