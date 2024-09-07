Oscillate Wildly: 2024-09-07

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Flowerbed – Nate Song
- Fishmakers Marketplace – Side
- Kim Deal – Crystal Breath
- Workhorse + Delivery – Who Makes Demands
- Tess Parks – Koalas
- Ennio Morricone – The Good the Bad and The Ugly
- Sharif Gallal – Yallah (radio edit)
- Caribou – Volume
- Primal Scream – Loaded
- Last Nubian and Sweet Fruity Brunch – Babylon Shuffle
- Surprise Chef – Spiky Boi
- Flamingosis – Anime Elegy
- Mustafa – Old Life
- Nathan Hui-Yi – Mountain Village
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Telescope
- Tubby Justice – In The Clear Blue Sky
- Throwing Snow – Whispers
- Elsy Wameyo – Time Flies
- Tom Redwood & Jen Lush – No Other Way
- Oma Totem (OK EG) – The Trick
- Men Seni Suyemin – V Pardnyh
- Jamie xx ft. The Avalanches – All You Children
- Night Beats – Hot Ghee
- Los Palms – Lost Phantom
- 5 sided Cube – Lachie Is Sight Reading
- Wake In Fright – Elephant Hills
- Ali Farka Toure and Toumani Diabate – Samba Geladio (remix)
- Echo Beach Lifefidelity – Echo Beach
- Afrocolombia – Adios Batata
