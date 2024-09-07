Oscillate Wildly: 2024-09-07

Written by on September 7, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Flowerbed – Nate Song
  3. Fishmakers Marketplace – Side
  4. Kim Deal – Crystal Breath
  5. Workhorse + Delivery – Who Makes Demands
  6. Tess Parks – Koalas
  7. Ennio Morricone – The Good the Bad and The Ugly
  8. Sharif Gallal – Yallah (radio edit)
  9. Caribou – Volume
  10. Primal Scream – Loaded
  11. Last Nubian and Sweet Fruity Brunch – Babylon Shuffle
  12. Surprise Chef – Spiky Boi
  13. Flamingosis – Anime Elegy
  14. Mustafa – Old Life
  15. Nathan Hui-Yi – Mountain Village
  16. Hiatus Kaiyote – Telescope
  17. Tubby Justice – In The Clear Blue Sky
  18. Throwing Snow – Whispers
  19. Elsy Wameyo – Time Flies
  20. Tom Redwood & Jen Lush – No Other Way
  21. Oma Totem (OK EG) – The Trick
  22. Men Seni Suyemin – V Pardnyh
  23. Jamie xx ft. The Avalanches – All You Children
  24. Night Beats – Hot Ghee
  25. Los Palms – Lost Phantom
  26. 5 sided Cube – Lachie Is Sight Reading
  27. Wake In Fright – Elephant Hills
  28. Ali Farka Toure and Toumani Diabate – Samba Geladio (remix)
  29. Echo Beach Lifefidelity – Echo Beach
  30. Afrocolombia – Adios Batata
