Oscillate Wildly: 2024-08-31

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- RuPaul – Supermodel (You Better Work)
- The Raincoats – Dance of Hopping Mad
- Cate Le Bon – Miami
- Tori Amos – Professional Widow
- Lohla Throne – Play
- H. Hawkline – Salt Cleans
- Tucker Zimmerman – Burial At Sea
- Wake In Fright – You Deserve
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Bench Press – Altruism Be Damned
- DIIV – Everyone Out
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- The Bug Club – Quality Pints
- 1 tbsp – 2. Neurosync
- Heaven’s Chair – I Asked The Universe and It Sent It To Me
- The Shit – Little Geography
- Party Dozen – Money & the Drugs
- OIL! – OIL!
- Liposuction – Pour Some Dollars On Me
- Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush of Violence
- DJ Tr!p – Tr!p’s Awkward Smile (feat. Seesawtrace) (Single)
