Oscillate Wildly: 2024-08-31

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. RuPaul – Supermodel (You Better Work)
  3. The Raincoats – Dance of Hopping Mad
  4. Cate Le Bon – Miami
  5. Tori Amos – Professional Widow
  6. Lohla Throne – Play
  7. H. Hawkline – Salt Cleans
  8. Tucker Zimmerman – Burial At Sea
  9. Wake In Fright – You Deserve
  10. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  11. Bench Press – Altruism Be Damned
  12. DIIV – Everyone Out
  13. The Genevieves – Adore You
  14. The Bug Club – Quality Pints
  15. 1 tbsp – 2. Neurosync
  16. Heaven’s Chair – I Asked The Universe and It Sent It To Me
  17. The Shit – Little Geography
  18. Party Dozen – Money & the Drugs
  19. OIL! – OIL!
  20. Liposuction – Pour Some Dollars On Me
  21. Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
  22. Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  23. Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush of Violence
  24. DJ Tr!p – Tr!p’s Awkward Smile (feat. Seesawtrace) (Single)
