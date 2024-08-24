Oscillate Wildly: 2024-08-24

Written by on August 24, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  3. The Super Eight – Standard Deviation
  4. The Stems – Falling From The Sky
  5. The Seeds – Satisfy You (single
  6. Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
  7. The Genevieves – Adore You
  8. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  9. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Dull feat. Softcult
  10. Grinding Eyes – A House Is Not A Motel
  11. Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything IV
  12. Rhys Howlett – Peach Tree
  13. The Wedding Present – This Boy Can Wait
  14. Camera Obscura – Number One Son
  15. Pond – So Lo (Andrew VanWyngarden Remix)
  16. THE PINK TILES – Have You Heard
  17. Amyl And The Sniffers – I’m Not A Loser
  18. The U-Bombs – Cover Of The Roadrunner
  19. Haystacks Calhoon – Tachi Ai
  20. The Sacred Cowboys – Hell Sucks
  21. Sturt Avenue – Passenger Side
  22. Slowdive – Avalyn I
  23. ### – ###
  24. Haptics – Rhythmic Medicine
  25. Blueboy – The Joy of Living
  26. Hüsker Dü – Don’t Want to Know If You Are Lonely
  27. The 745 – Full Force 45
  28. HÄGÖL – DIRT
  29. Coloured Stone – Black Boy White Girl
