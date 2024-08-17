Oscillate Wildly: 2024-08-17

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Bench Press – Respite
- Full Flower Moon Band – Westside
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
- OSEES – Lear’s Ears
- Clamor – Anton
- Bill Callahan – Keep Some Steady Friends Around
- Johnny Seagull & the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
- Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Red Ribbons
- Cornelius – MIND TRAIN
- Liars – Total 3 Part Saga
- Tropical Fuck Storm – The Happiest Guy Around
- Djawbreaker – It’s Happening Again
- The Genevieves – Words
- Hot Apple Band – The Hill
- Eluize – Curious Bliss (M. Pagliara 808-Disco RMX)
- Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
- Kim Deal – Coast
- Soursob Bob – Get me a fork
- Joe Ziffer – Mayday
- Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything V
