Oscillate Wildly: 2024-08-17

Written by on August 17, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Bench Press – Respite
  3. Full Flower Moon Band – Westside
  4. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  5. OSEES – Lear’s Ears
  6. Clamor – Anton
  7. Bill Callahan – Keep Some Steady Friends Around
  8. Johnny Seagull & the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  9. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Red Ribbons
  10. Cornelius – MIND TRAIN
  11. Liars – Total 3 Part Saga
  12. Tropical Fuck Storm – The Happiest Guy Around
  13. Djawbreaker – It’s Happening Again
  14. The Genevieves – Words
  15. Hot Apple Band – The Hill
  16. Eluize – Curious Bliss (M. Pagliara 808-Disco RMX)
  17. Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
  18. Kim Deal – Coast
  19. Soursob Bob – Get me a fork
  20. Joe Ziffer – Mayday
  21. Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything V
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The B Side: 2024-08-17

Current track

Title

Artist