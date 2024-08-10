Oscillate Wildly: 2024-08-10

August 10, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Moffs – Another Day In The Sun
  3. ### – ###
  4. Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho – La Malcontenta
  5. The Triffids – Red Pony
  6. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Red Ribbons
  7. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  8. Los Palms – Gypsy Souls
  9. Sonic Youth – Bull In The Heather
  10. The Saints – Swing for the crime
  11. Toyland – Glad To Be Australian
  12. The Vains – Pussy Power
  13. The Go-Betweens – In The Core Of A Flame
  14. Widdershins – Now You Know
  15. The Mondays – GOLDEN
  16. Buzzcocks – I Don’t Mind
  17. The Twenty Second Sect – Hey baby
  18. glenside section b – laboratory olympics
  19. Mums Favourite – Primrose
  20. The Moodists – The Disciples Know
  21. leigh stardust – pole sitter
  22. ### – ###
  23. Wake In Fright – Punchcard
  24. Richard Hell & the Voidoids – Blank generation
  25. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  26. ### – ###
  27. The Spikes – She’s melting
  28. Venom P Stinger – Walking About
  29. Died Pretty – Out Of The Unknown
