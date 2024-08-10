Oscillate Wildly: 2024-08-10

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Moffs – Another Day In The Sun
- ### – ###
- Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho – La Malcontenta
- The Triffids – Red Pony
- Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Red Ribbons
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Los Palms – Gypsy Souls
- Sonic Youth – Bull In The Heather
- The Saints – Swing for the crime
- Toyland – Glad To Be Australian
- The Vains – Pussy Power
- The Go-Betweens – In The Core Of A Flame
- Widdershins – Now You Know
- The Mondays – GOLDEN
- Buzzcocks – I Don’t Mind
- The Twenty Second Sect – Hey baby
- glenside section b – laboratory olympics
- Mums Favourite – Primrose
- The Moodists – The Disciples Know
- leigh stardust – pole sitter
- ### – ###
- Wake In Fright – Punchcard
- Richard Hell & the Voidoids – Blank generation
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- ### – ###
- The Spikes – She’s melting
- Venom P Stinger – Walking About
- Died Pretty – Out Of The Unknown
Reader's opinions