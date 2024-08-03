Oscillate Wildly: 2024-08-03

Written by on August 3, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Lush – Sweetness and Light
  3. The Genevieves – Adore You
  4. Beings – Morning Sea
  5. Ricky Albeck – Sometimes
  6. Young Modern – Automatic
  7. Olympic Sideburns – Have Love Will Travel
  8. Dermott Lynch – Hot Shot
  9. Hellmen – Homegrown
  10. El Caminos – Suicidal Salmon
  11. The Chameleons – Swamp Thing
  12. Huxton Creepers – My Cherie Amour
  13. Laughing Clowns – Eternally Yours
  14. Chris Bailey – Break Away
  15. Mudhoney – Kill Yourself Live
  16. Split Enz – One Step Ahead
  17. Baterz – Darling
  18. Sin Dog Jelly Roll – Virgin Machine
  19. Cop Shop – Anxious Radio
  20. The Screaming Believers – Surfs Up With The Ayatollah
  21. Wesley Willis – Fuck With Me And Find Out
  22. The Loved Ones – The Loved One
  23. My Bloody Valentine – Only Shallow
  24. Al Quasar – Rock Lehdood
  25. The Chills – Kaleidoscope World
  26. The Chills – Monolith
  27. Flash and the Pan – Hey Saint Peter
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The B Side: 2024-08-03

Current track

Title

Artist