Oscillate Wildly: 2024-08-03

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Lush – Sweetness and Light
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Beings – Morning Sea
- Ricky Albeck – Sometimes
- Young Modern – Automatic
- Olympic Sideburns – Have Love Will Travel
- Dermott Lynch – Hot Shot
- Hellmen – Homegrown
- El Caminos – Suicidal Salmon
- The Chameleons – Swamp Thing
- Huxton Creepers – My Cherie Amour
- Laughing Clowns – Eternally Yours
- Chris Bailey – Break Away
- Mudhoney – Kill Yourself Live
- Split Enz – One Step Ahead
- Baterz – Darling
- Sin Dog Jelly Roll – Virgin Machine
- Cop Shop – Anxious Radio
- The Screaming Believers – Surfs Up With The Ayatollah
- Wesley Willis – Fuck With Me And Find Out
- The Loved Ones – The Loved One
- My Bloody Valentine – Only Shallow
- Al Quasar – Rock Lehdood
- The Chills – Kaleidoscope World
- The Chills – Monolith
- Flash and the Pan – Hey Saint Peter
