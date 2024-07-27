Oscillate Wildly: 2024-07-27

Written by on July 27, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Sea Urchins – Pristine Christine
  3. Queenie & Henry Wagons – Big City Blues
  4. Hope Sandoval And The Warm Inventions – Suzanne
  5. The Decemberists – Burial Ground
  6. The Genevieves – Adore You
  7. The Deep Dark Woods – The Banks of the Lough Erne (feat. Erin Rae)
  8. Bird Detective – I’ve Got 99 Problems And They All Stem From Deep-Seated Issues I’ve Had Since High School
  9. Flowerbed – Tustle
  10. Tee Vee Repairmann – Organic Mould
  11. Black Country, New Road – Chaos Space Marine
  12. The Flying Squad – Anxiety Prayer
  13. Mum Friends – Clean
  14. Goat Girl – tcnc
  15. Kim Gordon – ECRP
  16. Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
  17. Panoptique Electrical – For Bells
  18. Bronte Alva – Hey…
  19. Ramones – Baby, I Love You
  20. The U-Bombs – The U-Bomb Bop
  21. Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gutjuki
  22. Kim Deal – Coast
  23. Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
  24. Sunfruits – Better Off Dead
  25. The Church – 2054
  26. Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
  27. Old Mate Special – Beautiful Disaster
  28. The Bats – Dancing As The Boat Goes Down
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Bamboo Groove: 2024-07-27

Current track

Title

Artist