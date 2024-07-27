Oscillate Wildly: 2024-07-27

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Sea Urchins – Pristine Christine
- Queenie & Henry Wagons – Big City Blues
- Hope Sandoval And The Warm Inventions – Suzanne
- The Decemberists – Burial Ground
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- The Deep Dark Woods – The Banks of the Lough Erne (feat. Erin Rae)
- Bird Detective – I’ve Got 99 Problems And They All Stem From Deep-Seated Issues I’ve Had Since High School
- Flowerbed – Tustle
- Tee Vee Repairmann – Organic Mould
- Black Country, New Road – Chaos Space Marine
- The Flying Squad – Anxiety Prayer
- Mum Friends – Clean
- Goat Girl – tcnc
- Kim Gordon – ECRP
- Heinous Crimes – Albanian Winter
- Panoptique Electrical – For Bells
- Bronte Alva – Hey…
- Ramones – Baby, I Love You
- The U-Bombs – The U-Bomb Bop
- Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gutjuki
- Kim Deal – Coast
- Full Flower Moon Band – Devil
- Sunfruits – Better Off Dead
- The Church – 2054
- Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
- Old Mate Special – Beautiful Disaster
- The Bats – Dancing As The Boat Goes Down
Reader's opinions