Oscillate Wildly: 2024-07-20

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Orb, Lee Scratch Perry – Golden Clouds
  3. The Orb – Little Fluffy Clouds
  4. Cornelius – MIND TRAIN
  5. DJ Tr!p – Berlin Wall
  6. Eluize – Sun Birds
  7. The Apartments – I Don’t Give A Fuck About You
  8. Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
  9. Queenie & Henry Wagons – Alone With You
  10. Cold Wave – Twenty Two
  11. RVG – I Used To Love You
  12. Daphni – Cloudy
  13. Talking Heads – Born Under Punches
  14. Angelique Kidjo – Crosseyed and Painless
  15. Caribou – Barnowl
  16. Grace Jones – Love is the Drug
  17. Liars – Total 3 Part Saga
  18. Don Morrison – Grand Junction Road
  19. Ricky Albeck – It Goes
  20. Sharon Van Etten – I Told You Everything
  21. Thom Yorke – Prize Giving
  22. Chris Cohen – Night or Day
  23. Radiohead – Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
