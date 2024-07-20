Oscillate Wildly: 2024-07-20

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Orb, Lee Scratch Perry – Golden Clouds
- The Orb – Little Fluffy Clouds
- Cornelius – MIND TRAIN
- DJ Tr!p – Berlin Wall
- Eluize – Sun Birds
- The Apartments – I Don’t Give A Fuck About You
- Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
- Queenie & Henry Wagons – Alone With You
- Cold Wave – Twenty Two
- RVG – I Used To Love You
- Daphni – Cloudy
- Talking Heads – Born Under Punches
- Angelique Kidjo – Crosseyed and Painless
- Caribou – Barnowl
- Grace Jones – Love is the Drug
- Liars – Total 3 Part Saga
- Don Morrison – Grand Junction Road
- Ricky Albeck – It Goes
- Sharon Van Etten – I Told You Everything
- Thom Yorke – Prize Giving
- Chris Cohen – Night or Day
- Radiohead – Weird Fishes / Arpeggi
