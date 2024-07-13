Oscillate Wildly: 2024-07-13
Written by Playlist Robot on July 13, 2024
- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Empty Threats – Two Years
- Mums Favourite – Where Are The Birds?
- Fleetwood Mac – Albatross
- Majestic Horses – Signal
- Abbe May – Taurus Chorus
- Prince Rama – So Destroyed
- The Bats – North By North
- Superette – SASKATCHEWAN
- David Kilgour and the Heavy Eights – Smoke you right out of here
- The LA’s – There She Goes
- Underground Lovers – Rushall Station
- The Triffids – Love and Affection
- Mono Kiosko – Forbidden Fruit
- Wake In Fright – Sea Foam