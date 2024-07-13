Oscillate Wildly: 2024-07-13

Written by on July 13, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Empty Threats – Two Years
  3. Mums Favourite – Where Are The Birds?
  4. Fleetwood Mac – Albatross
  5. Majestic Horses – Signal
  6. Abbe May – Taurus Chorus
  7. Prince Rama – So Destroyed
  8. The Bats – North By North
  9. Superette – SASKATCHEWAN
  10. David Kilgour and the Heavy Eights – Smoke you right out of here
  11. The LA’s – There She Goes
  12. Underground Lovers – Rushall Station
  13. The Triffids – Love and Affection
  14. Mono Kiosko – Forbidden Fruit
  15. Wake In Fright – Sea Foam
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Bamboo Groove: 2024-07-13

Current track

Title

Artist