Oscillate Wildly: 2024-07-06

Written by on July 6, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Bjork – Human Behaviour
  3. Carla Lippis – The Witching Hour
  4. Eluize – Slate
  5. Miss Kaninna – Push Up
  6. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  7. Flyying Colours – Goodtimes
  8. Iggy Pop – Sunday
  9. Suki Waterhouse – My Fun
  10. Be Your Own Pet – Goodtime!
  11. Wet Kiss – Nobody Has To Know
  12. RVG – Nothing Really Changes
  13. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  14. Amyl & The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
  15. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  16. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  17. Loose Lips – Told You So
  18. DIIV – Frog in Boiling Water
  19. New Order – Age of Consent
  20. Sonic Youth – Theresa’s Sound-World
  21. Kim Gordon – I’m A Man
  22. Yirinda – Galangoor Baya (Welcome)
  23. Ripple Effect Band – Loving and Caring
  24. Tom Redwood – Don’t Blame Me
  25. Jess Ribiero – Summer of Love
  26. David Bowie – Blackstar
