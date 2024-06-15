Oscillate Wildly: 2024-06-15

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Stereolab – French Disco
  3. Them Creepy Crawlies – Crazy Cats
  4. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  5. Parsnip – Monument
  6. The Backyarders – Go to Bed
  7. The Cramps – Sinners
  8. The Beat Taboo – Ride The Wave
  9. Goat Girl – ride around
  10. Southern Culture on the Skids – ’69 El Camino
  11. Summer Flake – New Day
  12. The Chills – Bad Sugar
  13. The House of Love – Shine On
  14. James – Hymn From a Village
  15. The Maggie Pills – Gold
  16. 2yaGo – SOS
  17. The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
  18. Toyland – Night Flight Over Palestine
  19. The U-Bombs – On The Cover Of Roadrunner
  20. Bloodloss – shake your leaves
  21. SOLDER – CPU
  22. Los Palms – Dead Man
  23. Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything I
  24. Hope Sandoval And The Warm Inventions – Suzanne
  25. YASMIN DE LAINE – Homecoming
  26. Magnolia Electric Co. – The Night Shift Lullaby
  27. Swimsuit – Hard times
  28. The Selecter – Time Hard
