Oscillate Wildly: 2024-06-15

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Stereolab – French Disco
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Crazy Cats
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Parsnip – Monument
- The Backyarders – Go to Bed
- The Cramps – Sinners
- The Beat Taboo – Ride The Wave
- Goat Girl – ride around
- Southern Culture on the Skids – ’69 El Camino
- Summer Flake – New Day
- The Chills – Bad Sugar
- The House of Love – Shine On
- James – Hymn From a Village
- The Maggie Pills – Gold
- 2yaGo – SOS
- The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
- Toyland – Night Flight Over Palestine
- The U-Bombs – On The Cover Of Roadrunner
- Bloodloss – shake your leaves
- SOLDER – CPU
- Los Palms – Dead Man
- Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything I
- Hope Sandoval And The Warm Inventions – Suzanne
- YASMIN DE LAINE – Homecoming
- Magnolia Electric Co. – The Night Shift Lullaby
- Swimsuit – Hard times
- The Selecter – Time Hard
