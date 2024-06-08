Oscillate Wildly: 2024-06-08

Written by on June 8, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. BADBADNOTGOOD – First Love
  3. Party Dozen – Fruits of Labour
  4. DJ Tr!p – Housewerk
  5. Haptics – Haptic Touch
  6. Web Rumors – Blithe Echo
  7. The Black Delta Movement – Fourth Pass Over The Graveyard
  8. SOLDER – CPU
  9. Kim Gordon – I’m A Man
  10. Amyl & the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
  11. The Norbu Pellets – Garden Breads
  12. Soursob Bob – mazda 323 outback homesick blues
  13. Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
  14. Baterz – You’re Not Cool
  15. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  16. Nonpareils – Opening Chord
  17. Liars – Big Appetite
  18. Grace Jones – Private Life
  19. Wet Kiss – Honey Walks Away
  20. Cong Josie – 1300 Scorpio
  21. Glass Beams – Orb
  22. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  23. Tinariwen – Fog Edaghan
  24. Jen Cloher – Annabelle
  25. Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
  26. Swervedriver – Duel
