Oscillate Wildly: 2024-05-18

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. twinlite – Attention
  3. Jupiter 5 – Elephant Finger
  4. Snakefinger – The Spot
  5. Zombeaches – Laughing Under a Beating Sun
  6. Summer Flake – Nothing Lasts Forever
  7. The Lemon Twigs – They Don’t Know How To Fall In Place
  8. Cape Feare – The Jacarandas
  9. The Aerial Maps – Eucalyptus Road
  10. Ricky Albeck – She Wasn’t Anyone
  11. Dead Roo – Nick Of Time
  12. Jess Johns – Stranger
  13. Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
  14. Swimsuit – One with the birds
  15. The Triffids – Property Is Condemned
  16. The Blind Herd – The Filling Tank
  17. The Alljacks – Guilty
  18. The Akrylykz – Spyderman
  19. Slowmango – Montgolfier
  20. Bend – Bronton
  21. Mums Favorite – Primrose
  22. English Teacher – The World’s Biggest Paving Slab
  23. ephemerons – Downstream (Attacke 2024 Remix)
  24. The Liminanas – Istanbul Is Sleeping (featuring Anton Newcombe)
  25. Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Jackson
  26. The Modern Lovers – Roadrunner
  27. OMD – Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Where We Started
