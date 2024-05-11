Oscillate Wildly: 2024-05-11

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Nice Cave & Warren Ellis – Balcony Man
  3. Radiohead – Airbag
  4. Rowland S Howard – Exit Everything
  5. Jess Locke – Uncomfortably Happy
  6. State Library – For Better Or Worse
  7. Them Creepy Crawlies – Spaceman
  8. Darcy Clay – Jolene
  9. Madam Super Trash – Marino Rocks
  10. Che Pheromone – Presidential Peccadilloes
  11. The Vovos – Pink Milk
  12. Regurgitator – This Is Not A Pop Song feat. Peaches
  13. Party Dozen – The Great Ape
  14. Screamfeeder feat Adalita – Wrote You Off
  15. Sandpit – Along The Moors
  16. Adelaide Acid – Telegraph of
  17. Bad Tempered – Back soon, Gone trippin
  18. Boards of Canada – Aquarius
  19. The Native Cats – Tanned, Rested and Dead
  20. Thunder Speaks – The Drizzle
  21. Eluize – Illuminated – Spoken Word
  22. Eluize – Mornings
  23. Kara Jackson – Pawnshop
  24. The Cold Field – All Alone
  25. Kim Gordon – I’m A Man
