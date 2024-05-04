Oscillate Wildly: 2024-05-04

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Cold Field – All Alone
- Ricky Albeck – She Wasn’t Anyone
- Los Palms – From The Shadows
- Mudhoney – In ‘N’ Out Of Grace
- Swapmeet – Collision
- Druid Fluids – Dr. Miller
- The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All I Know
- English Summer – Flowers for You
- Pine Point – Trying
- David Kilgour and the Heavy Eights – Smoke you right out of here
- Matt Ward – Come Home Safe
- fhae – that little black ant in my bathroom
- The Church – Under the Milky Way
- The Vovos – Beth Needs A Girlfriend
- The Pretty Littles – Australian Dream
- Sly and Robbie – Destination unknown
- King Sunny Ade – Iya Mi
- Roland Alphonso – Yard broom
- no fixed address – 40,000 years
- Madam Super Trash – Marino Rocks
- Falling Joys – Jennifer
- Dean Forever – Could This Be OK?
- Sneaky Feelings – Throwing Stones
- IV League – Bleached
- no through road – girl’s are the devil (out of my heart mix)
- 5 SIDED CUBE – 56
Reader's opinions