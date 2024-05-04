Oscillate Wildly: 2024-05-04

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Cold Field – All Alone
  3. Ricky Albeck – She Wasn’t Anyone
  4. Los Palms – From The Shadows
  5. Mudhoney – In ‘N’ Out Of Grace
  6. Swapmeet – Collision
  7. Druid Fluids – Dr. Miller
  8. The Lemon Twigs – A Dream Is All I Know
  9. English Summer – Flowers for You
  10. Pine Point – Trying
  11. David Kilgour and the Heavy Eights – Smoke you right out of here
  12. Matt Ward – Come Home Safe
  13. fhae – that little black ant in my bathroom
  14. The Church – Under the Milky Way
  15. The Vovos – Beth Needs A Girlfriend
  16. The Pretty Littles – Australian Dream
  17. Sly and Robbie – Destination unknown
  18. King Sunny Ade – Iya Mi
  19. Roland Alphonso – Yard broom
  20. no fixed address – 40,000 years
  21. Madam Super Trash – Marino Rocks
  22. Falling Joys – Jennifer
  23. Dean Forever – Could This Be OK?
  24. Sneaky Feelings – Throwing Stones
  25. IV League – Bleached
  26. no through road – girl’s are the devil (out of my heart mix)
  27. 5 SIDED CUBE – 56
