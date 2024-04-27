Oscillate Wildly: 2024-04-27

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Empty Sleeps – Raising Avocados
  3. Hooper Crescent – I Fell Backwards
  4. King Stingray – Through The Trees
  5. Floodlights – Nullarbor
  6. Mia Dyson – Sunny Hills
  7. Tom Waits – Chocolate Jesus
  8. West Thebarton – Faceless
  9. Widowspeak – Sure Thing
  10. Massive Attack – Unfinished Sympathy
  11. The Genevieves – Words
  12. Pixies – Hey
  13. The Cure – Secrets
  14. Ty Segall – My Room
  15. Elizabeth Prophet – Point Omega
  16. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Hats Off to the Green Bins
  17. Wilding – I Am
  18. Family – My Friend the Sun
  19. Bill Ryder-Jones – If Tomorrow Starts Without Me
  20. Dr. Amazon – Silly Rabbit
  21. Beans – Kookaburra
  22. Kid Congo And The Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
  23. Yma Sumac – Gopher Mambo
  24. The Liminanas – Votre Cote Ye-Ye M’emmerde
  25. The Cave Singers – Faze Wave
  26. Daft Punk featuring Panda Bear – Doin’ It Right
  27. Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
  28. Wake In Fright – Elephant Hills
