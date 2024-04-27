Oscillate Wildly: 2024-04-27

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Empty Sleeps – Raising Avocados
- Hooper Crescent – I Fell Backwards
- King Stingray – Through The Trees
- Floodlights – Nullarbor
- Mia Dyson – Sunny Hills
- Tom Waits – Chocolate Jesus
- West Thebarton – Faceless
- Widowspeak – Sure Thing
- Massive Attack – Unfinished Sympathy
- The Genevieves – Words
- Pixies – Hey
- The Cure – Secrets
- Ty Segall – My Room
- Elizabeth Prophet – Point Omega
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Hats Off to the Green Bins
- Wilding – I Am
- Family – My Friend the Sun
- Bill Ryder-Jones – If Tomorrow Starts Without Me
- Dr. Amazon – Silly Rabbit
- Beans – Kookaburra
- Kid Congo And The Monkey Birds – Lord Bloodbathington
- Yma Sumac – Gopher Mambo
- The Liminanas – Votre Cote Ye-Ye M’emmerde
- The Cave Singers – Faze Wave
- Daft Punk featuring Panda Bear – Doin’ It Right
- Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
- Wake In Fright – Elephant Hills
