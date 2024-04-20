Oscillate Wildly: 2024-04-20

April 20, 2024

  1. The Angels – Dogs are talking
  2. Ricaine – run run run
  3. The Allman Brothers Band – Whipping Post
  4. 63 Deluxe – I Say
  5. Bend – Got Nobody
  6. Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
  7. Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
  8. Peep Tempel – Big Fish
  9. Tushar – Peaches and Wine
  10. Bjork – Hunter
  11. Tom Petty – Love is a Long Road
  12. Bob Seger and the Silver bullet Band – Nightmoves
  13. Thee Sacred Souls – For Now
  14. Mum’s Favourite – Vodka Neat
  15. The Dainty Morsels – Evening Primrose
  16. Frank Zappa – Uncle Remus
  17. Erin Buku – Hey Mamma
  18. Part Time Lovers – London Gangster
  19. Dirty Three – Black Tide
  20. Tash Sultana – Musk
  21. The Panics – Loiter with Intent
  22. Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band – Barley and Rye
  23. Charm of Finches – Atlantis
  24. Los Palms – Adelaide
  25. The Cruel sea – Strange Thing
  26. Beastie Boys – Sabrosa
  27. Cab Calloway – Hep, hep The Jumping Jive
