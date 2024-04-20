Oscillate Wildly: 2024-04-20

- The Angels – Dogs are talking
- Ricaine – run run run
- The Allman Brothers Band – Whipping Post
- 63 Deluxe – I Say
- Bend – Got Nobody
- Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
- Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
- Peep Tempel – Big Fish
- Tushar – Peaches and Wine
- Bjork – Hunter
- Tom Petty – Love is a Long Road
- Bob Seger and the Silver bullet Band – Nightmoves
- Thee Sacred Souls – For Now
- Mum’s Favourite – Vodka Neat
- The Dainty Morsels – Evening Primrose
- Frank Zappa – Uncle Remus
- Erin Buku – Hey Mamma
- Part Time Lovers – London Gangster
- Dirty Three – Black Tide
- Tash Sultana – Musk
- The Panics – Loiter with Intent
- Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band – Barley and Rye
- Charm of Finches – Atlantis
- Los Palms – Adelaide
- The Cruel sea – Strange Thing
- Beastie Boys – Sabrosa
- Cab Calloway – Hep, hep The Jumping Jive
