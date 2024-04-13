Oscillate Wildly: 2024-04-13

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything
- Thunder Speaks – Birth
- Thunder Speaks – Hawkmoth
- Street Legal – Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
- Georgia Oatley – Hoenolulu
- Basty H – West Terrace Cemetery Event
- Suki Waterhouse – My Fun
- Kate Alexander – Bubblegum
- Moody Beaches – Guns
- Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – Human, I Am
- Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
- Ben Salter – The Living Roman Generals
- Simon Joyner & the Echoes – Grapefruit
- Art Gray Noizz Quintet – Relief
- Screamfeeder – Wrote You Off feat Adalita
- Screamfeeder – Stopless feat Jamie Hutchings
- DJ Tr!p – Vacuum
- Alexander Flood – Berlin (Godblesscomputers Remix)
- Cornelius – Another View Point
- The Cold Field – All Alone
- Drahla – Talking Radiance
- Stimpies – Rat Race
- The Genevieves – Words
- Joy Division – Interzone
- Nick Cave – Hand of God
