Oscillate Wildly: 2024-04-13

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything
  3. Thunder Speaks – Birth
  4. Thunder Speaks – Hawkmoth
  5. Street Legal – Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
  6. Georgia Oatley – Hoenolulu
  7. Basty H – West Terrace Cemetery Event
  8. Suki Waterhouse – My Fun
  9. Kate Alexander – Bubblegum
  10. Moody Beaches – Guns
  11. Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – Human, I Am
  12. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  13. Ben Salter – The Living Roman Generals
  14. Simon Joyner & the Echoes – Grapefruit
  15. Art Gray Noizz Quintet – Relief
  16. Screamfeeder – Wrote You Off feat Adalita
  17. Screamfeeder – Stopless feat Jamie Hutchings
  18. DJ Tr!p – Vacuum
  19. Alexander Flood – Berlin (Godblesscomputers Remix)
  20. Cornelius – Another View Point
  21. The Cold Field – All Alone
  22. Drahla – Talking Radiance
  23. Stimpies – Rat Race
  24. The Genevieves – Words
  25. Joy Division – Interzone
  26. Nick Cave – Hand of God
