Oscillate Wildly: 2024-04-06

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The High Beamers – dreamers
  3. Sweeney – Shelved
  4. Stereolab – Barock-Plastic
  5. Mere Women – Romantic Notions
  6. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  7. Kim Gordon – It’s Dark Inside
  8. THANES – Shake the Moon
  9. Amyl and the Sniffers – Choices
  10. Boss Hog – Winn Coma
  11. The Villenettes – Gravedigger
  12. King Loser – 76 Comeback
  13. the reprobettes – young and stupid
  14. Whalehouse – Sexy Whale Beach Party
  15. star/time – Broken Clocks
  16. Elizabeth Prophet – Todo es Mistico
  17. Laurie Anderson – The Geographic North Pole
  18. Ride – Vapour Trail
  19. Lighthouse keepers – seven years
  20. Marine Girls – Lazy Ways
  21. Cat Power – Shaking paper
  22. Stuart A. Staples – Say Something Now
  23. XTC – Dear God
  24. Temples – mesmerise
  25. Wet Lips – Can’t Take It
  26. Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
  27. Stray Dags – Confessions
  28. Coloured Stone – Kapi Pulka
  29. the upsetters – return of django
  30. Wild Rocket – I’m not like everyone else
