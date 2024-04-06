Oscillate Wildly: 2024-04-06

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The High Beamers – dreamers
- Sweeney – Shelved
- Stereolab – Barock-Plastic
- Mere Women – Romantic Notions
- The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
- Kim Gordon – It’s Dark Inside
- THANES – Shake the Moon
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Choices
- Boss Hog – Winn Coma
- The Villenettes – Gravedigger
- King Loser – 76 Comeback
- the reprobettes – young and stupid
- Whalehouse – Sexy Whale Beach Party
- star/time – Broken Clocks
- Elizabeth Prophet – Todo es Mistico
- Laurie Anderson – The Geographic North Pole
- Ride – Vapour Trail
- Lighthouse keepers – seven years
- Marine Girls – Lazy Ways
- Cat Power – Shaking paper
- Stuart A. Staples – Say Something Now
- XTC – Dear God
- Temples – mesmerise
- Wet Lips – Can’t Take It
- Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
- Stray Dags – Confessions
- Coloured Stone – Kapi Pulka
- the upsetters – return of django
- Wild Rocket – I’m not like everyone else
Reader's opinions