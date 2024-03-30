Oscillate Wildly: 2024-03-30

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Fever Ray – Shiver
- Kara Jackson – no fun/party
- Kae Tempest – Move
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Starfire 500
- A Swayze & the Ghosts – Cool Cucumbers
- Talking Heads – Blind
- Sons of Zoku – Yumi
- Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Reset In Dub – Reimagined by Adrian Sherwood and On-U Sound
- Party Dozen – Risky Business
- Kim Gordon – Dream Dollar
- Sonic Youth – Tokyo Eye
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- The Empty Threats – Sanity Russell
- Pond – Burnt Out Star
- Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
- Paul Thomas – Jesus Was Way Cool
- Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
- Herbst in Peking – All Along The Watchtower
- Rainbow Chan – Triune
- Portishead – Strangers
- Beck – Broken Drum (remix by Boards of Canada)
- Tinariwen – Nannuflay
- Kurt Vile – Bottle It In
- Dolly Parton – Jolene
Reader's opinions