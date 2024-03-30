Oscillate Wildly: 2024-03-30

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Fever Ray – Shiver
  3. Kara Jackson – no fun/party
  4. Kae Tempest – Move
  5. Amyl & the Sniffers – Starfire 500
  6. A Swayze & the Ghosts – Cool Cucumbers
  7. Talking Heads – Blind
  8. Sons of Zoku – Yumi
  9. Panda Bear / Sonic Boom – Reset In Dub – Reimagined by Adrian Sherwood and On-U Sound
  10. Party Dozen – Risky Business
  11. Kim Gordon – Dream Dollar
  12. Sonic Youth – Tokyo Eye
  13. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  14. The Empty Threats – Sanity Russell
  15. Pond – Burnt Out Star
  16. Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
  17. Paul Thomas – Jesus Was Way Cool
  18. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  19. Herbst in Peking – All Along The Watchtower
  20. Rainbow Chan – Triune
  21. Portishead – Strangers
  22. Beck – Broken Drum (remix by Boards of Canada)
  23. Tinariwen – Nannuflay
  24. Kurt Vile – Bottle It In
  25. Dolly Parton – Jolene
