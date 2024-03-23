Oscillate Wildly: 2024-03-23

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Kim Gordon – Psychedelic Orgasm
- The Pretty Littles – Australian Dream
- R.E.M. – Can’t Get There From Here
- The Decemberists – Joan In The Garden
- The Sooks – Sunburnt Smile
- West Thebarton – Humble Heart
- A Fistful of Rock & Roll – The Go – Meet Me at the Movies
- Goat Girl – Ride Around
- The Dainty Morsels – Lily Of The Incas
- DEM MOB – DIP
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – African Problems
- sons of zoku – Earth Chant
- the Silvermine Tapes – La Vida De La Noche
- Camera Obscura – Do It Again
- The Dandy Warhols – I Will Never Stop Loving You (feat. Debbie Harry)
- The Sundays – Can’t Be Sure
- The Beautiful Black – Zen
- Druid Fluids – Dr. Miller
- Beau Jocque and the Zydeco Hi-Rollers – ‘Gardez Donc! (Look at that!)
- Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Diddy Wah Diddy
- Warpaint – Common Blue
- Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
- Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
