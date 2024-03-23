Oscillate Wildly: 2024-03-23

Written by on March 23, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Kim Gordon – Psychedelic Orgasm
  3. The Pretty Littles – Australian Dream
  4. R.E.M. – Can’t Get There From Here
  5. The Decemberists – Joan In The Garden
  6. The Sooks – Sunburnt Smile
  7. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  8. A Fistful of Rock & Roll – The Go – Meet Me at the Movies
  9. Goat Girl – Ride Around
  10. The Dainty Morsels – Lily Of The Incas
  11. DEM MOB – DIP
  12. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – African Problems
  13. sons of zoku – Earth Chant
  14. the Silvermine Tapes – La Vida De La Noche
  15. Camera Obscura – Do It Again
  16. The Dandy Warhols – I Will Never Stop Loving You (feat. Debbie Harry)
  17. The Sundays – Can’t Be Sure
  18. The Beautiful Black – Zen
  19. Druid Fluids – Dr. Miller
  20. Beau Jocque and the Zydeco Hi-Rollers – ‘Gardez Donc! (Look at that!)
  21. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Diddy Wah Diddy
  22. Warpaint – Common Blue
  23. Full Flower Moon Band – West Side
  24. Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
