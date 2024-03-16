Oscillate Wildly: 2024-03-16

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
- Regurgitator – This Is Not A Pop Song (feat Peaches)
- Magic Dirt – Bring Me The Head Of
- The Hard-Ons – Frequencies
- The Yummy Fur – Department
- Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
- Newgrounds Death Rugby – Pictures of Your Pets
- Drunk Mums – New Australia
- Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
- DJ Tr!p – Use Me
- Beans – Haunted
- Drahla – Grief In Phantasia
- Wet Kiss – Jerk
- Smog – Hit The Ground Running
- The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
- Body Type – An Animal
- Air – La Femme D’Argent
- star/time – He Who Carries Death In His Pouch
- Party Dozen – Earthly Times
- Underworld & The Necks – A Very Silent Way
- Visitors – The Faces of Belmez
- Dirty Three – Hope
