Oscillate Wildly: 2024-03-16

Written by on March 16, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
  3. Regurgitator – This Is Not A Pop Song (feat Peaches)
  4. Magic Dirt – Bring Me The Head Of
  5. The Hard-Ons – Frequencies
  6. The Yummy Fur – Department
  7. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  8. Newgrounds Death Rugby – Pictures of Your Pets
  9. Drunk Mums – New Australia
  10. Dune Rats – Solar Eyes
  11. DJ Tr!p – Use Me
  12. Beans – Haunted
  13. Drahla – Grief In Phantasia
  14. Wet Kiss – Jerk
  15. Smog – Hit The Ground Running
  16. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  17. Body Type – An Animal
  18. Air – La Femme D’Argent
  19. star/time – He Who Carries Death In His Pouch
  20. Party Dozen – Earthly Times
  21. Underworld & The Necks – A Very Silent Way
  22. Visitors – The Faces of Belmez
  23. Dirty Three – Hope
