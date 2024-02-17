Oscillate Wildly: 2024-02-17

Written by on February 17, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Jess Ribeiro – Summer of Love
  3. The Smile – I Quit
  4. Clark – Lambent Rag
  5. Elena Dakota – Titanic
  6. Aldous Harding – The Barrel
  7. H. Hawkline – Salt Cleans
  8. Jess Johns – Should’ve Done
  9. Minami Deutsch – Fortune Goodies
  10. Sons Of Zoku – Yumi
  11. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  12. Thunder Speaks – Free
  13. Rachel Sweet – New Rose
  14. The Slits – So Tough
  15. Sleater-Kinney – Small Finds
  16. The Fyoogs – You Stole The Dark
  17. Sleep D – Sunrise In The Crater (I Exist)
  18. Adelaide Acid – John’s Playbook
  19. DJ TR!P – Strigoi
  20. Hotline TNT – Son In Law
  21. The Empty Threats – Jet Ski
  22. Power Supply – Infinity And 90
  23. Time Shiel and Mindy Meng Wang – Body Of Water (What Is Love?)
  24. New Model Army – I Did Nothing Wrong
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Great Unwash3d: 2024-02-17

Previous post

The B Side: 2024-02-17

Current track

Title

Artist