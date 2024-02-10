Oscillate Wildly: 2024-02-10

Written by on February 10, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Uranium Club – Tokyo Paris L.A. Milan
  3. Joan & The Giants – Good Time
  4. The Hummingbirds – Defiant
  5. The Barracudas – Next Time Around
  6. The Fyoogs – The Desert By the Sea
  7. Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
  8. Jess Johns – Heard It All Before
  9. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  10. ### Lyndhurst – Clay Tablet
  11. Bad’m D – All Day
  12. Yokophono – Red
  13. Ausecuma Beats – Bamba
  14. Tindersticks – this fire of autumn
  15. Straightjacket Fits – Done
  16. The Softs – Island Getaway
  17. The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
  18. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
  19. St Morris Sinners – Hats Off
  20. Parquet Courts – Zoom Out
  21. Savages – City’s Full
  22. ### Sharif Galal – Ban War
  23. sons of zoku – Hunters
  24. Black Cab – Night Flight
  25. Towns – Safe To Stay
  26. Heavenly – Atta Girl
  28. Sweeney – Inbuilt Obsolescence
