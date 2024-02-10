Oscillate Wildly: 2024-02-10

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Uranium Club – Tokyo Paris L.A. Milan
- Joan & The Giants – Good Time
- The Hummingbirds – Defiant
- The Barracudas – Next Time Around
- The Fyoogs – The Desert By the Sea
- Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
- Jess Johns – Heard It All Before
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
- ### Lyndhurst – Clay Tablet
- Bad’m D – All Day
- Yokophono – Red
- Ausecuma Beats – Bamba
- Tindersticks – this fire of autumn
- Straightjacket Fits – Done
- The Softs – Island Getaway
- The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
- Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
- St Morris Sinners – Hats Off
- Parquet Courts – Zoom Out
- Savages – City’s Full
- ### Sharif Galal – Ban War
- sons of zoku – Hunters
- Black Cab – Night Flight
- Towns – Safe To Stay
- Heavenly – Atta Girl
- Towns – Safe To Stay
- Sweeney – Inbuilt Obsolescence
Reader's opinions