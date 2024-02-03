Oscillate Wildly: 2024-02-03

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Flying Burrito Brothers – Just Can’t Be
- Frazey Ford – Done
- Wireheads – Killer Bee
- Dub Mentor & Yan Jun – Guns of Brixton
- Sweeney – Age, Age, Age
- Regurgitator – Kong Foo Sing
- Rhys Howlett – Gravity
- Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan – Revolver
- Screaming Trees – In The Forest
- Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Party in the Woods Tonight
- Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – Fall Away
- Emily Wurramara – Black Smoke
- Blue Stingrays – Echo Park
- Los Palms – Cadillac
- Wake In Fright – Punchcard
- The Karminsky Experience Inc. – Exploration
- Ikebe Shakedown & The Jive Turkeys – No Answer
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Daddy
- Lucy Dacus – Troublemaker Doppelgänger
- Kraftwerk – Boing Boom Tschak
- Glyders – Golden Hour
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
- Coldwave – No Conflict
- Modest Mouse – The Whale Song
- Silver Jews – Party Barge
- SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Shane O’Mara Wore Mascara
- House of Pillars – Better Late Than Never
- The Saints – The Prisoner
