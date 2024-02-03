Oscillate Wildly: 2024-02-03

Written by on February 3, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Flying Burrito Brothers – Just Can’t Be
  3. Frazey Ford – Done
  4. Wireheads – Killer Bee
  5. Dub Mentor & Yan Jun – Guns of Brixton
  6. Sweeney – Age, Age, Age
  7. Regurgitator – Kong Foo Sing
  8. Rhys Howlett – Gravity
  9. Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan – Revolver
  10. Screaming Trees – In The Forest
  11. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Party in the Woods Tonight
  12. Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – Fall Away
  13. Emily Wurramara – Black Smoke
  14. Blue Stingrays – Echo Park
  15. Los Palms – Cadillac
  16. Wake In Fright – Punchcard
  17. The Karminsky Experience Inc. – Exploration
  18. Ikebe Shakedown & The Jive Turkeys – No Answer
  19. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Daddy
  20. Lucy Dacus – Troublemaker Doppelgänger
  21. Kraftwerk – Boing Boom Tschak
  22. Glyders – Golden Hour
  23. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  24. Coldwave – No Conflict
  25. Modest Mouse – The Whale Song
  26. Silver Jews – Party Barge
  27. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Shane O’Mara Wore Mascara
  28. House of Pillars – Better Late Than Never
  29. The Saints – The Prisoner
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The B Side: 2024-02-03

Current track

Title

Artist