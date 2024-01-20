Oscillate Wildly: 2024-01-20

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Witch feat Sampa The Great – Avalanche of Love
- Mauskovic Dance Band – Ventura Phase
- Thee Sacred Souls – Easier Said Than Done
- Jen Cloher – Protest Song
- DJ Tr!p – Use Me
- The Native Cats – Bass Clef
- The Native Cats – Battery Acid
- Sweeney – Life Goes One (feat Brave Mistakes)
- honeybeam – Morning
- Bjork feat Rosalia – Oral
- Mindy Meng Wang & Sui Zhen – Watch My Mum Dance
- Julian Teakle – Holiday From My Head
- Chloe Alison Escott – Half Moon
- Slag Queens – Dogs
- Water From Your Eyes – Out There
- Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
- Air – Sexy Boy (Etienne de Crecy & Les Flower Pistols Remix)
- Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
- Romana Ashton & the Reeds – Bring Me
- Johnny Seagull & the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
- Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
- The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
- Soursob Bob – New American Century
- Morcheeba – The Sea
Reader's opinions