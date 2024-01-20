Oscillate Wildly: 2024-01-20

Written by on January 20, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Witch feat Sampa The Great – Avalanche of Love
  3. Mauskovic Dance Band – Ventura Phase
  4. Thee Sacred Souls – Easier Said Than Done
  5. Jen Cloher – Protest Song
  6. DJ Tr!p – Use Me
  7. The Native Cats – Bass Clef
  8. The Native Cats – Battery Acid
  9. Sweeney – Life Goes One (feat Brave Mistakes)
  10. honeybeam – Morning
  11. Bjork feat Rosalia – Oral
  12. Mindy Meng Wang & Sui Zhen – Watch My Mum Dance
  13. Julian Teakle – Holiday From My Head
  14. Chloe Alison Escott – Half Moon
  15. Slag Queens – Dogs
  16. Water From Your Eyes – Out There
  17. Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
  18. Air – Sexy Boy (Etienne de Crecy & Les Flower Pistols Remix)
  19. Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
  20. Romana Ashton & the Reeds – Bring Me
  21. Johnny Seagull & the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  22. Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
  23. The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
  24. Soursob Bob – New American Century
  25. Morcheeba – The Sea
