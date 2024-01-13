Oscillate Wildly: 2024-01-13

Written by on January 13, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Cornershop – The London Radar
  3. Los Palms – Adelaide
  4. Ride Into The Sun – Chosen One
  5. Slowdive – Morningrise
  6. Winterbourne – Dandelions
  7. Haptics – Always More
  8. Ausecuma Beats – Farafina
  9. Toyland – Night Flight Over Palerstien (sic)
  10. ANGELIC UPSTARTS – Don’t Stop
  11. Tell Mama – Honey
  12. Les Rita Pavone – Boca de Lixo (trash mouth)
  13. The El Caminos – Gravewalk
  14. The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
  15. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  16. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  17. The Native Cats – My Risks Is Art
  18. Whalehouse – Sexy Whale Beach Party
  19. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
  20. Pixies – Dregs of the Wine
  21. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
  22. The Spikes – A Bloody Mess
  23. Chrome – The Spider
  24. Rachel Sweet (F) – New Rose
  25. Private Wives (Woolongong) – Pity Party
  26. Maisie – Sharpshooter
  27. Cop Shop – Anticipation
  28. The SEEDS – Try to understand
