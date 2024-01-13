Oscillate Wildly: 2024-01-13

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Cornershop – The London Radar
- Los Palms – Adelaide
- Ride Into The Sun – Chosen One
- Slowdive – Morningrise
- Winterbourne – Dandelions
- Haptics – Always More
- Ausecuma Beats – Farafina
- Toyland – Night Flight Over Palerstien (sic)
- ANGELIC UPSTARTS – Don’t Stop
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Les Rita Pavone – Boca de Lixo (trash mouth)
- The El Caminos – Gravewalk
- The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
- The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
- The Native Cats – My Risks Is Art
- Whalehouse – Sexy Whale Beach Party
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
- Pixies – Dregs of the Wine
- Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
- The Spikes – A Bloody Mess
- Chrome – The Spider
- Rachel Sweet (F) – New Rose
- Private Wives (Woolongong) – Pity Party
- Maisie – Sharpshooter
- Cop Shop – Anticipation
- The SEEDS – Try to understand
