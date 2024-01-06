Oscillate Wildly: 2024-01-06

- Janice Whaley – Oscillate Wildly
- Dead can dance – Cantara
- The empty threats – New jet ski
- Interpol – No I in threesome
- Red riders – You’ve got a lot of nerve
- The boys next door – Something’s watching
- Violent Femmes – Gone daddy gone
- Sex Pistols – Rock around the clock
- The Wailers – Shagnheid
- black midi – 953
- Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Dirty Blue Gene
- Zoot – Eleanor Rigby
- The Clientele – Harvest time
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wide lovely eyes
- Harmony – Carpetbomb
- Unloved – Fail we may sail we must
- Portishead – Mourning air
- The XX – Fiction
- Broadcast – Tears in the typing pool
- Beach House – Some things last a long time
- Scott Walker – Come next spring
- Gal Costa – Baby
- Rasputina – Cage in a cave
- Radiohead – Palo Alto
- Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Test crowd
- Crack Cloud – Outer Stew
- Dorsal Fins – High Low
- Pixies – Hey
- Galaxie 500 – Tugboat
- Cat Power – You may know him
Reader's opinions