Oscillate Wildly: 2024-01-06

January 6, 2024

  1. Janice Whaley – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Dead can dance – Cantara
  3. The empty threats – New jet ski
  4. Interpol – No I in threesome
  5. Red riders – You’ve got a lot of nerve
  6. The boys next door – Something’s watching
  7. Violent Femmes – Gone daddy gone
  8. Sex Pistols – Rock around the clock
  9. The Wailers – Shagnheid
  10. black midi – 953
  11. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Dirty Blue Gene
  12. Zoot – Eleanor Rigby
  13. The Clientele – Harvest time
  14. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Wide lovely eyes
  15. Harmony – Carpetbomb
  16. Unloved – Fail we may sail we must
  17. Portishead – Mourning air
  18. The XX – Fiction
  19. Broadcast – Tears in the typing pool
  20. Beach House – Some things last a long time
  21. Scott Walker – Come next spring
  22. Gal Costa – Baby
  23. Rasputina – Cage in a cave
  24. Radiohead – Palo Alto
  25. Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Test crowd
  26. Crack Cloud – Outer Stew
  27. Dorsal Fins – High Low
  28. Pixies – Hey
  29. Galaxie 500 – Tugboat
  30. Cat Power – You may know him
