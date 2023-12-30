Oscillate Wildly: 2023-12-30

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Purple Avengers – Guido The Croissant
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- Nick Vulture – Home (You’re On My Mind)
- Pine Point – Say It Again
- Sleaford Mods – UK GRIM
- pel mel – Love On A Funeral Pyre
- Flyying Colours – Long Distance
- Coldwave – Buster
- The Saucer-Men – Fangs
- Pool Toy – Lottery
- Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
- Night Rites – Dark Patterns
- The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Shake that off
- Sunfruits – Better Off Dead
- The Golden Gaytimes – The Golden Gaytimes Theme
- Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
- Street Legal – Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Mumma
- The Public Servants – Flexitime Sexytime
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
- The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
