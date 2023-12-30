Oscillate Wildly: 2023-12-30

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Purple Avengers – Guido The Croissant
  3. Soria Moria – New New Song
  4. Nick Vulture – Home (You’re On My Mind)
  5. Pine Point – Say It Again
  6. Sleaford Mods – UK GRIM
  7. pel mel – Love On A Funeral Pyre
  8. Flyying Colours – Long Distance
  9. Coldwave – Buster
  10. The Saucer-Men – Fangs
  11. Pool Toy – Lottery
  12. Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
  13. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  14. The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Shake that off
  15. Sunfruits – Better Off Dead
  16. The Golden Gaytimes – The Golden Gaytimes Theme
  17. Mums Favourite – Jellyfish Rain
  18. Street Legal – Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
  19. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Mumma
  20. The Public Servants – Flexitime Sexytime
  21. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  22. Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
  23. The Maggie Pills – Hope is a risk
  24. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
