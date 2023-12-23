Oscillate Wildly: 2023-12-23

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Blood Plastic – Jesus (is not a joke)
- Sharon Van Etten – Blue Christmas
- Bill Callahan – Naked Souls
- Tori Amos – Little Amsterdam
- Caitlin Harnett – Lil Ripper
- Los Palms – Adelaide
- Workhorse – Alone
- Baby Mo – Slowly Burning
- Warren Mason – Untitled II
- Nala Sinephro – Space 4
- Alexander Flood – Oscillate
- The Condos – Blue Bloods
- Wireheads – Arrive Alive
- Georgia Oatley – Hoenolulu
- DJ HMC – Phreakin
- Black Cab – Sonnenallee
- Tkay Maidza – Love & Other Drugs
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Alison Goldfrapp – Digging Deeper Now
- HEXDEBT – Gemini
- Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
- Otoboke Beaver – Introduce Me To Your Family
- Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
