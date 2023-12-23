Oscillate Wildly: 2023-12-23

Written by on December 23, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Blood Plastic – Jesus (is not a joke)
  3. Sharon Van Etten – Blue Christmas
  4. Bill Callahan – Naked Souls
  5. Tori Amos – Little Amsterdam
  6. Caitlin Harnett – Lil Ripper
  7. Los Palms – Adelaide
  8. Workhorse – Alone
  9. Baby Mo – Slowly Burning
  10. Warren Mason – Untitled II
  11. Nala Sinephro – Space 4
  12. Alexander Flood – Oscillate
  13. The Condos – Blue Bloods
  14. Wireheads – Arrive Alive
  15. Georgia Oatley – Hoenolulu
  16. DJ HMC – Phreakin
  17. Black Cab – Sonnenallee
  18. Tkay Maidza – Love & Other Drugs
  19. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  20. Alison Goldfrapp – Digging Deeper Now
  21. HEXDEBT – Gemini
  22. Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
  23. Otoboke Beaver – Introduce Me To Your Family
  24. Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The B Side: 2023-12-23

Current track

Title

Artist