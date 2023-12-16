Oscillate Wildly: 2023-12-16

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Native Cats – Oscillator At the End Of Time
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- The Fall – No Xmas for John Quays
- Gut Health – UH-OH
- The Woodentops – Move Me
- Sunfruits – Reeling
- Alison Goldfrapp – Fever (This Is the Real Thing)
- King Of Woolworths – Delia Derbyshire
- Le Gris – Les Yeux de Belladonna
- Pine Point – Say It Again
- Jessica Luxx – Alone
- The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
- Placement – New Disease
- West Thebarton – Desire
- Cable Ties – Perfect Client
- the beat taboo – splinter beach
- Electric Slumber – Countdown
- Sonic Youth – Tunic (Song For Karen)
- luscious jackson – naked eye (trash edit)
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Saint Etienne – Action
- Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
- Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Pleasuredrones (bonus track)
- Ausecuma Beats – Farafina
- RULE OF THIRDS – cold
- The Go-Betweens – Little Joe
Reader's opinions