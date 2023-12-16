Oscillate Wildly: 2023-12-16

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Native Cats – Oscillator At the End Of Time
  3. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  4. The Fall – No Xmas for John Quays
  5. Gut Health – UH-OH
  6. The Woodentops – Move Me
  7. Sunfruits – Reeling
  8. Alison Goldfrapp – Fever (This Is the Real Thing)
  9. King Of Woolworths – Delia Derbyshire
  10. Le Gris – Les Yeux de Belladonna
  11. Pine Point – Say It Again
  12. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  13. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  14. Placement – New Disease
  15. West Thebarton – Desire
  16. Cable Ties – Perfect Client
  17. the beat taboo – splinter beach
  18. Electric Slumber – Countdown
  19. Sonic Youth – Tunic (Song For Karen)
  20. luscious jackson – naked eye (trash edit)
  21. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  22. Saint Etienne – Action
  23. Oscar the Wild – Multicolour
  24. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  25. The Black Heart Death Cult – Pleasuredrones (bonus track)
  26. Ausecuma Beats – Farafina
  27. RULE OF THIRDS – cold
  28. The Go-Betweens – Little Joe
