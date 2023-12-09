Oscillate Wildly: 2023-12-09

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Sweeney – Daddy-O (extended version)
- Water From Your Eyes – Out There
- Abu Ama + Bedouin Drone – Idris
- Yard Act – Petroleum
- The Native Cats – Tanned, Rested and Dead
- Pinch Points – Pave Me
- Self Help – Tailgater
- Sleaford Mods – West End Girls
- Genesis Owusu – Balthazar
- 808s & Greatest Hits – Authoritarian Blues
- The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
- Baby Mo – Slowly Burning
- Mia Dyson – Thank You
- Jen Cloher – My Witch
- Miss Kannina – Pinnacle Bitch
- Body Type – Miss The World
- Vanishing Twin – Telescope
- Mindy Meng Wang & Siu Zhen – I Don’t Speak Your Language
- Max Mo – Learn To Speak The Language
- Dinosaur Jr – Start Choppin
- Rowland S Howard – White Wedding
- Workhorse – Rode A River
- Joe Ziffer – Mayday
- Driud Fluids – Layers
- Kraftwerk – Robotnik
Reader's opinions