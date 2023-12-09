Oscillate Wildly: 2023-12-09

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Sweeney – Daddy-O (extended version)
  3. Water From Your Eyes – Out There
  4. Abu Ama + Bedouin Drone – Idris
  5. Yard Act – Petroleum
  6. The Native Cats – Tanned, Rested and Dead
  7. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  8. Self Help – Tailgater
  9. Sleaford Mods – West End Girls
  10. Genesis Owusu – Balthazar
  11. 808s & Greatest Hits – Authoritarian Blues
  12. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  13. Baby Mo – Slowly Burning
  14. Mia Dyson – Thank You
  15. Jen Cloher – My Witch
  16. Miss Kannina – Pinnacle Bitch
  17. Body Type – Miss The World
  18. Vanishing Twin – Telescope
  19. Mindy Meng Wang & Siu Zhen – I Don’t Speak Your Language
  20. Max Mo – Learn To Speak The Language
  21. Dinosaur Jr – Start Choppin
  22. Rowland S Howard – White Wedding
  23. Workhorse – Rode A River
  24. Joe Ziffer – Mayday
  25. Driud Fluids – Layers
  26. Kraftwerk – Robotnik
