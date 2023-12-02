Oscillate Wildly: 2023-12-02

Written by on December 2, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Native Cats – Suplex
  3. Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
  4. The Cramps – t.v. set
  5. The SEEDS – Evil Hoodoo
  6. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  7. West Thebarton – Desire
  8. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  9. Wire – Lowdown
  10. The Revillos – Bongo Brain
  11. Basement Spaceman – Space Is The Place
  12. Le Gris – Chemin de Trois Torrents
  13. Spiritualized – Come together
  14. Isadora’s Dream – Safe Passage
  15. The Creatures – Right Now
  16. Dusty Springfield – Little By Little
  17. The Soul Brothers – James Bond Girl
  18. Strange Tenants – HEBBA HEBBA HUBBA HUBBA HO
  19. The Black Heart Death Cult – Light the Pyres (bonus track)
  20. Mellow Yellow – Black Angel
  21. Blood Plastic – You Don’t Need Another Song
  22. The Mark Of Cain – You Are Alone (live)
  23. Liz Dealey & The Twenty Second Sect – Get That Charge
  24. Os Vulcanicos – Cidade-Cemiterio
  25. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  26. Abu Ama + BedouinDrone – Sabah
  27. Dissidenten – Fata Morgana
  28. The Fyoogs – I Heard You Call (single)
  29. Straightjacket Fits – She Speeds
