Oscillate Wildly: 2023-12-02

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Native Cats – Suplex
- Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
- The Cramps – t.v. set
- The SEEDS – Evil Hoodoo
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- West Thebarton – Desire
- Pinch Points – Pave Me
- Wire – Lowdown
- The Revillos – Bongo Brain
- Basement Spaceman – Space Is The Place
- Le Gris – Chemin de Trois Torrents
- Spiritualized – Come together
- Isadora’s Dream – Safe Passage
- The Creatures – Right Now
- Dusty Springfield – Little By Little
- The Soul Brothers – James Bond Girl
- Strange Tenants – HEBBA HEBBA HUBBA HUBBA HO
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Light the Pyres (bonus track)
- Mellow Yellow – Black Angel
- Blood Plastic – You Don’t Need Another Song
- The Mark Of Cain – You Are Alone (live)
- Liz Dealey & The Twenty Second Sect – Get That Charge
- Os Vulcanicos – Cidade-Cemiterio
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- Abu Ama + BedouinDrone – Sabah
- Dissidenten – Fata Morgana
- The Fyoogs – I Heard You Call (single)
- Straightjacket Fits – She Speeds
