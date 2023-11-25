Oscillate Wildly: 2023-11-25

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Cure – Kyoto Song
- They Might Be Giants – Istanbul (Is Not Constantinople)
- Johnny Seagull And The Hotchips – I Deal In Fire
- Brilliant Colours – I Searched
- The Cramps – The Natives Are Getting Restless
- The Villenettes – Good As Dead
- Paul Wynn – Shaving Cream
- The Distortions – Never Sixteen Again
- Simon Robert Gibson – Follow Me Up
- Jack Frost – Thought I Was Over You
- Dominic Breen – Lovelost
- OMD – Souvenir
- Treble Spankers – Enola Gay
- Slingshot Dragster – Fuckin’ Fuckin’ Fuckin’
- The Come’N Go – Rhythm And Blood
- Blam Blam Blam – No Depression In New Zealand
- Cookin’ Tea – Rock’N Roll Is Dead
- Rhys Howlett – Half Greek Blues
- Mental As Anything – Berserk Warriors
- Los Bitchos – Pista (Fresh Start)
- The Aerial Maps – The Heart Isn’t Made For Earthquakes
- Perry Keyes – There She Goes Again
- The Sundials – I’m Down
- Booker T. & The M.G.’s – Time Is Tight
- The Moffs – Flowers
- David McComb – Still Alive And Well
- Turkey Ranchero – Turkey Ranchero
- Fontaines DC – Boys In The Better Land
- Happy Mondays – Lazyitis
- Alannah Russack’s Entropy Band – As Memories Pass Each Other
- Patea Maori Club – Poi E
