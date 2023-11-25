Oscillate Wildly: 2023-11-25

Written by on November 25, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Cure – Kyoto Song
  3. They Might Be Giants – Istanbul (Is Not Constantinople)
  4. Johnny Seagull And The Hotchips – I Deal In Fire
  5. Brilliant Colours – I Searched
  6. The Cramps – The Natives Are Getting Restless
  7. The Villenettes – Good As Dead
  8. Paul Wynn – Shaving Cream
  9. The Distortions – Never Sixteen Again
  10. Simon Robert Gibson – Follow Me Up
  11. Jack Frost – Thought I Was Over You
  12. Dominic Breen – Lovelost
  13. OMD – Souvenir
  14. Treble Spankers – Enola Gay
  15. Slingshot Dragster – Fuckin’ Fuckin’ Fuckin’
  16. The Come’N Go – Rhythm And Blood
  17. Blam Blam Blam – No Depression In New Zealand
  18. Cookin’ Tea – Rock’N Roll Is Dead
  19. Rhys Howlett – Half Greek Blues
  20. Mental As Anything – Berserk Warriors
  21. Los Bitchos – Pista (Fresh Start)
  22. The Aerial Maps – The Heart Isn’t Made For Earthquakes
  23. Perry Keyes – There She Goes Again
  24. The Sundials – I’m Down
  25. Booker T. & The M.G.’s – Time Is Tight
  26. The Moffs – Flowers
  27. David McComb – Still Alive And Well
  28. Turkey Ranchero – Turkey Ranchero
  29. Fontaines DC – Boys In The Better Land
  30. Happy Mondays – Lazyitis
  31. Alannah Russack’s Entropy Band – As Memories Pass Each Other
  32. Patea Maori Club – Poi E
