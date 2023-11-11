Oscillate Wildly: 2023-11-11

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Headland feat. Maanyung – Ngurra
- Joe Ziffer – Night falls fast
- Mia Dyson – Ragged Friend
- Yo La Tengo – Apology Letter
- Romanie – Pills For Everything
- The Mark Of Cain – Contender
- Huggy Bear – Her Jazz
- Body Type – Holding On
- The Native Cats – Vivien Left Me
- Ben Salter – The Living Roman Generals
- The David Tattersall Group – Drive All Night
- Mindy Meng Wang & Sui Zhen – I Don’t Speak Your Language
- Motez – Experiment feat David Court
- Sleep D – Freak of…
- The Chemical Brothers – Star Guitar
- Carla Lippis – Wolf It Down
- Attila the Stockbroker – Contributory Negligence
- The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
- Dem Mob – New Day
- Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys – Lil Ripper
- Simon Joyner & the Echoes – The Shortest Distance Between Two Points Is A Straight Line
- Snail Mail – Easy Thing
- Bill Callahan – Bowevil
- Smudge – Ingrown (Slight Return)
- SWANS – It’s Coming It’s Real
Reader's opinions