Oscillate Wildly: 2023-11-11

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Headland feat. Maanyung – Ngurra
  3. Joe Ziffer – Night falls fast
  4. Mia Dyson – Ragged Friend
  5. Yo La Tengo – Apology Letter
  6. Romanie – Pills For Everything
  7. The Mark Of Cain – Contender
  8. Huggy Bear – Her Jazz
  9. Body Type – Holding On
  10. The Native Cats – Vivien Left Me
  11. Ben Salter – The Living Roman Generals
  12. The David Tattersall Group – Drive All Night
  13. Mindy Meng Wang & Sui Zhen – I Don’t Speak Your Language
  14. Motez – Experiment feat David Court
  15. Sleep D – Freak of…
  16. The Chemical Brothers – Star Guitar
  17. Carla Lippis – Wolf It Down
  18. Attila the Stockbroker – Contributory Negligence
  19. The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
  20. Dem Mob – New Day
  21. Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys – Lil Ripper
  22. Simon Joyner & the Echoes – The Shortest Distance Between Two Points Is A Straight Line
  23. Snail Mail – Easy Thing
  24. Bill Callahan – Bowevil
  25. Smudge – Ingrown (Slight Return)
  26. SWANS – It’s Coming It’s Real
Revival w/ Phil: 2023-11-11

The B Side: 2023-11-11

