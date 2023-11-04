Oscillate Wildly: 2023-11-04

Written by on November 4, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. underground lovers – promenade
  3. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  4. Cop Shop – Stairwell Chase
  5. Slingshot Dragster – Tatiana
  6. Sturt Avenue – Still In Love
  7. The BandShe – No Extras
  8. The Woodentops – Move Me
  9. Bill Callahan – The Ballad of the Hulk
  10. Nick Vulture – Home (You’re On My Mind)
  11. The Black Heart Death Cult – Crush
  12. the lizard train – when the acid drops
  13. Press Club – No Pressure
  14. the fall – wings
  15. Lol Tolhurst, Budgie, Jacknife Lee – Uh Oh (feat. Arrow de Wilde and Mark Bowen)
  16. Frank Chickens – We Are Ninja
  17. Trungllion Horse Power – Power Horse
  18. Horrahedd – Roman Spider Hero
  19. aleksiah – Pretty Picture
  20. Almost Numan – Factory
  21. the cold field – we dont know
  22. Shūko No Omit – あしのゆびのあいだがおれのいばしょなんだ
  23. Madam Super Trash – Haunted
  24. Velvet Moth – Paddy wagon party
  25. Haiku Hands – Ma Ruler
  26. Baker Boy – Survive ft. Uncle Jack Charles
  27. The Sundials – Baby
