Oscillate Wildly: 2023-11-04

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- underground lovers – promenade
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
- Cop Shop – Stairwell Chase
- Slingshot Dragster – Tatiana
- Sturt Avenue – Still In Love
- The BandShe – No Extras
- The Woodentops – Move Me
- Bill Callahan – The Ballad of the Hulk
- Nick Vulture – Home (You’re On My Mind)
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Crush
- the lizard train – when the acid drops
- Press Club – No Pressure
- the fall – wings
- Lol Tolhurst, Budgie, Jacknife Lee – Uh Oh (feat. Arrow de Wilde and Mark Bowen)
- Frank Chickens – We Are Ninja
- Trungllion Horse Power – Power Horse
- Horrahedd – Roman Spider Hero
- aleksiah – Pretty Picture
- Almost Numan – Factory
- the cold field – we dont know
- Shūko No Omit – あしのゆびのあいだがおれのいばしょなんだ
- Madam Super Trash – Haunted
- Velvet Moth – Paddy wagon party
- Haiku Hands – Ma Ruler
- Baker Boy – Survive ft. Uncle Jack Charles
- The Sundials – Baby
Reader's opinions