Oscillate Wildly: 2023-10-28

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
- Sleaford Mods – Big Pharma
- Party Dozen – Wake In Might
- Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
- Brave Mistakes – Late June
- Young Modern – Sportsgirls
- Joe Ziffer – Ouroboros
- Power Supply – Swimming in a Bathful Of Ghosts
- Joy Zipper – Booda
- Talking Heads – The Great Curve
- Kim Gordon – Paprika Pony
- Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
- The Native Cats – Small Town Cop Override
- Ben Salter – Sublimation
- Black Country, New Road – Sunglasses
- RVG – I Used To Love You
- The Birthday Party – Mutiny In Heaven
- Rowland S Howard – Shut Me Down
- Dinosaur Jr – What Else Is New
- Mick Harvey – The Man With The Cabbage Head
- Liz Stringer – Anyone
- Jess Ribeiro – Summer of Love
- Lower Plenty – The Whistler
- Ashley Naylor – Spaceship
