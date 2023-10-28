Oscillate Wildly: 2023-10-28

Written by on October 28, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
  3. Sleaford Mods – Big Pharma
  4. Party Dozen – Wake In Might
  5. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  6. Brave Mistakes – Late June
  7. Young Modern – Sportsgirls
  8. Joe Ziffer – Ouroboros
  9. Power Supply – Swimming in a Bathful Of Ghosts
  10. Joy Zipper – Booda
  11. Talking Heads – The Great Curve
  12. Kim Gordon – Paprika Pony
  13. Carla Lippis – You Will Be Happy
  14. The Native Cats – Small Town Cop Override
  15. Ben Salter – Sublimation
  16. Black Country, New Road – Sunglasses
  17. RVG – I Used To Love You
  18. The Birthday Party – Mutiny In Heaven
  19. Rowland S Howard – Shut Me Down
  20. Dinosaur Jr – What Else Is New
  21. Mick Harvey – The Man With The Cabbage Head
  22. Liz Stringer – Anyone
  23. Jess Ribeiro – Summer of Love
  24. Lower Plenty – The Whistler
  25. Ashley Naylor – Spaceship
