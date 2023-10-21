Oscillate Wildly: 2023-10-21

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- the birthday party – the friend catcher
- Sturt Avenue – Still In Love
- The Allniters – Frustration
- Bodysnatchers – Let’s Do Rock Steady
- Son Of Dad – thames the breaks
- The Fyoogs – I Need More Sky
- The Black Heart Death Cult – Bad Levitations
- The Moodists – The Disciples Know
- Press Club – No Pressure
- Street Legal – Modern Ruins
- the field mice – missing the moon
- Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Lanyard
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Dilemma us from Evil
- Elsy Wameyo – Nilotic
- Coloured Stone – Ngandathar
- Cliff Racer – Where’s the Drawing Man
- Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
- The JAM – Pity Poor Alfie / Fever
- SEABASS – Body Close
- Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
- Pale Saints – Throwing Back the Apple
- Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions – Isn’t It True
- Rhys Howlett – If It’s Not Fun, You’re Not Doing It, Right
- Last Days of Kali – Pripyat
- Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
- The Scientists – Human Jukebox
Reader's opinions