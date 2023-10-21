Oscillate Wildly: 2023-10-21

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. the birthday party – the friend catcher
  3. Sturt Avenue – Still In Love
  4. The Allniters – Frustration
  5. Bodysnatchers – Let’s Do Rock Steady
  6. Son Of Dad – thames the breaks
  7. The Fyoogs – I Need More Sky
  8. The Black Heart Death Cult – Bad Levitations
  9. The Moodists – The Disciples Know
  10. Press Club – No Pressure
  11. Street Legal – Modern Ruins
  12. the field mice – missing the moon
  13. Dry Cleaning – Scratchcard Lanyard
  14. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Dilemma us from Evil
  15. Elsy Wameyo – Nilotic
  16. Coloured Stone – Ngandathar
  17. Cliff Racer – Where’s the Drawing Man
  18. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  19. The JAM – Pity Poor Alfie / Fever
  20. SEABASS – Body Close
  21. Night Rites – Waiting For My Spaceman
  22. Pale Saints – Throwing Back the Apple
  23. Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions – Isn’t It True
  24. Rhys Howlett – If It’s Not Fun, You’re Not Doing It, Right
  25. Last Days of Kali – Pripyat
  26. Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
  27. The Scientists – Human Jukebox
