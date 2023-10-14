Oscillate Wildly: 2023-10-14

Written by on October 14, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Warren Mason – Lady In The Red Dress
  3. Warren Mason – Untitled II
  4. Ben Salter – Omerta
  5. Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
  6. Zoe Fox & the Rocket Clocks – Microwave Madness
  7. English Teacher – Nearly Daffodils
  8. The Native Cats – Tanned Rested and Dead
  9. The David Tattersall Group – Bright Moon
  10. Cranes – Adrift
  11. Beck – Cellphone’s Dead
  12. Lower Plenty – Back To The Foldout
  13. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  14. The Vains – Mother
  15. Los Palms – Let’s Go To The Water
  16. Sons of Zoku – Yumi
  17. Marlin Kites – Destra (Gather Me Together)
  18. Animal Collective – Soul Capturer
  19. 808s & Greatest Hits – Facade
  20. Baxter Dury – Pale White Nissan
  21. Party Dozen – Risky Behaviour
  22. Caitlin Harnett & the Pony Boys – Even Cowgirls Cry
  23. Avant Gardeners – Wake Up The Dead
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The B Side: 2023-10-14

Current track

Title

Artist