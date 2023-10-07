Oscillate Wildly: 2023-10-07
Written by Playlist Robot on October 7, 2023
- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- No Fixed Address – We Have Survived
- Street Legal – Modern Ruins
- Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
- Placement – It’s Over
- Flat Stanley – Easter Thursday
- The Black Heart Death Cult – One Way Through
- the stems – make you mine
- Ed Kuepper – Also Sprach The King Of Euro-Disco
- pel mel – Late, Late Show
- Immy Owusu – Appellation Of Elevation
- The Seven Ups – Patterns
- Sean O’Hagan – Candy Clock