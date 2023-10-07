Oscillate Wildly: 2023-10-07

Written by on October 7, 2023

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. No Fixed Address – We Have Survived
  3. Street Legal – Modern Ruins
  4. Carla Lippis – La Malcontenta
  5. Placement – It’s Over
  6. Flat Stanley – Easter Thursday
  7. The Black Heart Death Cult – One Way Through
  8. the stems – make you mine
  9. Ed Kuepper – Also Sprach The King Of Euro-Disco
  10. pel mel – Late, Late Show
  11. Immy Owusu – Appellation Of Elevation
  12. The Seven Ups – Patterns
  13. Sean O’Hagan – Candy Clock
