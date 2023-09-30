Oscillate Wildly: 2023-09-30

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Pavement – Shady Lane
- Zounds – Can’t Cheat Karma
- Prince Fatty, & Shniece Mcmenamin – Black Rabbit
- The Movers – Tau Special
- The Lemon Twigs – A Great Snake
- Wooden Shjips – Golden Flower
- The Cold Field – Burnt Hill
- Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
- Molly Rocket – Bones
- Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Hold On
- Shannon Shaw – Golden Frames
- Babe Ranbow – Peace Blossom Boogie
- Bree Gregory – See You Soon
- Father John Misty – Well you can do it without me
- Delivery – Personal Effects
- The Fyoogs – I Need More Sky
- Ural Thomas & The Pain – Dancing Dimensions
- Project Gemini – After The Dawn
- Kate Fagan – I Don’t Wanna Be Too Cool
- Television Personalities – Where’s Bill Grundy Now?
- Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
- Buffalo Daughter – Socks, Drugs And Rock’n’roll
- Grandaddy – Stray Dog and the Chocolate Shake
- Courtney Barnett – Pickles From The Jar
- Rocket Science – Being Followed
- H. Hawkline – Milk For Flowers
- The Goon Sax – Icecream (On My Own)
- King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
- Los Palms – Sorrows
