Oscillate Wildly: 2023-09-30

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Pavement – Shady Lane
  3. Zounds – Can’t Cheat Karma
  4. Prince Fatty, & Shniece Mcmenamin – Black Rabbit
  5. The Movers – Tau Special
  6. The Lemon Twigs – A Great Snake
  7. Wooden Shjips – Golden Flower
  8. The Cold Field – Burnt Hill
  9. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  10. Molly Rocket – Bones
  11. Cash Savage & The Last Drinks – Hold On
  12. Shannon Shaw – Golden Frames
  13. Babe Ranbow – Peace Blossom Boogie
  14. Bree Gregory – See You Soon
  15. Father John Misty – Well you can do it without me
  16. Delivery – Personal Effects
  17. The Fyoogs – I Need More Sky
  18. Ural Thomas & The Pain – Dancing Dimensions
  19. Project Gemini – After The Dawn
  20. Kate Fagan – I Don’t Wanna Be Too Cool
  21. Television Personalities – Where’s Bill Grundy Now?
  22. Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
  23. Buffalo Daughter – Socks, Drugs And Rock’n’roll
  24. Grandaddy – Stray Dog and the Chocolate Shake
  25. Courtney Barnett – Pickles From The Jar
  26. Rocket Science – Being Followed
  27. H. Hawkline – Milk For Flowers
  28. The Goon Sax – Icecream (On My Own)
  29. King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
  30. Los Palms – Sorrows
