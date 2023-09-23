Oscillate Wildly: 2023-09-23

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. SONS OF ZÖKU – Yumi
  3. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  4. Sonic Youth – Silver Rocket
  5. Placement – It’s Over
  6. Public Servants – On Leave
  7. XTC as The Dukes Of Stratosphear – 25 O’Clock
  8. Lemon Fog – Echoes Of Time
  9. Ataque de Vampiros – Asteroides Trio
  10. Genesis Owusu – The Roach
  11. Sleaford Mods – Big Pharma
  12. Wireheads – Flowers
  13. Alien Nosejob – Act Different
  14. Sweetie – Pull The Trigger
  15. Wet Lips – Can’t Take It
  16. Jilk – Promise Me
  17. Altered Images – I Could Be Happy (Martin Rushent Remix)
  18. Horrahedd – Feeling good, my brother
  19. Haiku Hands – Ma Ruler
  20. Purée – Blue Moon
  21. Portishead – Cowboys
  22. The Millards – Julie Andrews
  23. belle of chaos – dead flowers
  24. R.M.F.C – The Trap
  25. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  26. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Your Hell
  27. future of the left – the limits of battleships
  28. The Hoverchords – Desert jam
