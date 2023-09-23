Oscillate Wildly: 2023-09-23

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- SONS OF ZÖKU – Yumi
- Pinch Points – Pave Me
- Sonic Youth – Silver Rocket
- Placement – It’s Over
- Public Servants – On Leave
- XTC as The Dukes Of Stratosphear – 25 O’Clock
- Lemon Fog – Echoes Of Time
- Ataque de Vampiros – Asteroides Trio
- Genesis Owusu – The Roach
- Sleaford Mods – Big Pharma
- Wireheads – Flowers
- Alien Nosejob – Act Different
- Sweetie – Pull The Trigger
- Wet Lips – Can’t Take It
- Jilk – Promise Me
- Altered Images – I Could Be Happy (Martin Rushent Remix)
- Horrahedd – Feeling good, my brother
- Haiku Hands – Ma Ruler
- Purée – Blue Moon
- Portishead – Cowboys
- The Millards – Julie Andrews
- belle of chaos – dead flowers
- R.M.F.C – The Trap
- Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Your Hell
- future of the left – the limits of battleships
- The Hoverchords – Desert jam
Reader's opinions