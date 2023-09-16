Oscillate Wildly: 2023-09-16

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Elena Dakota – Lavender
  3. Rex Wonderful & the Silk Sheets – Humidity
  4. Liz Stringer/Mindy Meng Wang & Tim Shiel – First Time Really Feeling
  5. Santigold – High Priestess
  6. Erin Buku – The Way
  7. Pavement – Fight This Generation
  8. The Paranoyds – BWP
  9. 808s & Greatest Hits – Death Valley
  10. The Motels – Total Control
  11. PJ Harvey – The Words That Maketh Murder
  12. Gina Birch – I Play My Bass Loud
  13. Kees Bergsma – The Schadenfreude Purist
  14. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy (Radio Edit)
  15. Wireheads – The Cascadia Fault Line
  16. Simon Joyner – You Got Under My Skin
  17. Workhorse – Desert
  18. Cas McComb – County Line
  19. Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – So This Is This Love
  20. Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
  21. H. Hawline – More Salt
  22. Yard Act – The Trench Coat Museum
  23. Beastie Boys – Egg Man
  24. Black Cab – Rotsler’s Rules
  25. St Morris Sinners – Gentrification Blues
