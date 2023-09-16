Oscillate Wildly: 2023-09-16

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Elena Dakota – Lavender
- Rex Wonderful & the Silk Sheets – Humidity
- Liz Stringer/Mindy Meng Wang & Tim Shiel – First Time Really Feeling
- Santigold – High Priestess
- Erin Buku – The Way
- Pavement – Fight This Generation
- The Paranoyds – BWP
- 808s & Greatest Hits – Death Valley
- The Motels – Total Control
- PJ Harvey – The Words That Maketh Murder
- Gina Birch – I Play My Bass Loud
- Kees Bergsma – The Schadenfreude Purist
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy (Radio Edit)
- Wireheads – The Cascadia Fault Line
- Simon Joyner – You Got Under My Skin
- Workhorse – Desert
- Cas McComb – County Line
- Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – So This Is This Love
- Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
- H. Hawline – More Salt
- Yard Act – The Trench Coat Museum
- Beastie Boys – Egg Man
- Black Cab – Rotsler’s Rules
- St Morris Sinners – Gentrification Blues
